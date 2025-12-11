8 new restaurants to kick-start your December eating out plans

DELHI NCR Trouble Trouble

After running Fig & Maple for over a decade, chef Radhika Khandelwal has introduced a new chapter to the city's dining scene with Trouble Trouble. A neighbourhood bar and kitchen, the concept reflects her own journey, which highlights her keen interest in indigenous ingredients and zero-waste approach to food. The space stands out with a Brazilian style churrascaria grill, and a menu offering small plates of grills, pizzas, risottos and pastas, and moquecas. Try the mushroom and blue cheese beignets, prawn toast, tofu and tuna carpaccio, prawn ceviche, and an equally fun drinks programme that includes shiso infusions, mezcal and all-time classics with modern flair.

Where: Second Floor, M-27, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK2), New Delhi, Delhi.

View full Image Tulsi.

Tulsi

Gurugram has a new restaurant that honours India's diverse vegetarian cuisine. The menu has old favourites and everyday comfort dishes, but served with modern finesse. Try the Jackfruit Galouti on Saffron Coins, Edamame ki Tikki, and Amritsari Malai Broccoli with Rose Petal Dust. There's a chaat counter that does some fun spins such as Kathal Ki Tikki Chaat, Dilli 6 Tokri Chaat, and Dhokla Bruschetta. Round off your meal with Mirchi ka Halwa, Galliyon Se Kulfi, and Shahi Toast.

View full Image Cantina.

MUMBAI Cantina

BKC has a new Italian-American restaurant that brings the comfort of light and chewy sourdough pizzas and fresh hand-rolled pastas under the expertise of chef Anthony Burd. Cantina replaces Nho Saigon, a Vietnamese restaurant, founded by the same business partners Shaurya Malwa and Yagyarth Meiwal. Burd grew up in New Jersey, and his menu reflects his Italian-American ancestry, through hearty and communal-style of eating. The CIA-trained chef has worked across the globe at some of the most renowned kitchens such as Montagna at The Little Nell at Aspen, Solbar at Solage Calistoga in Napa Valley, Al Molo in Hong Kong, and Mercato by Jean-Georges in Hong Kong. The pizzas come from a 48-hour fermented New York–style dough. Take your gang along to truly enjoy the moka pot tiramisu.

Where: Cantina, Jet Airways, Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

View full Image OJU by Neuma.

OJU by Neuma

OJU is filmmaker Karan Johar's brand new Japanese dining destination perched above Neuma in Colaba. The menu is helmed by chefs Mahmoud Mohamed Awadalla Gaber and Nitin Bhardwaj, who are bringing their experiences having worked at globally renowned restaurants, including Michelin-star kitchens. Be it the ferments, pickles and broths that are made fresh and from scratch, the food honours Japanese flavours and techniques, at the same elevates it with contemporary flair. Try the signatures Grilled Edamame with Sea Salt, Mushroom Miso Soup and cold plates like Tuna Tataki with Lime Wafu and Hamachi Ponzu Sauce. The sushi, maki and robata selection offers a refined aproach to the Japanese classics. The beverage programme draws on the izakaya drinking culture with flavour-first cocktails.

Where: 1st Floor, Garden Chalet 4/6, Mandlik Rd, near Regal Cinema, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.

View full Image A drink at 8ish.

8ish

8ish is Rachel Goenka's latest venture, a neighbourhood bar helmed by head bartender Jishnu AJ. The drinks programme has gone through meticulous research, and knowing Jishnu, who introduced the city to craft cocktails using rare, indigenous ingredients during his stint at Ekaa, has stuck to a similar approach. The produce has been largely sourced from Goa, the Northeast, southern India and Bangkok, China and Australia, while some foraged under the supervision of local communities. Techniques like steam distillation, hydrosol extraction, lacto-fermentation, pickling, and spherification are used to create in-house wines, infusions, and ferments. Some of the signatures from the food menu are Asparagus Mousse with Asparagus Salsa, Cheesy Bread, Buff and Bone Marrow Slider and Pulled Lamb Toastie.

Where: Ground Floor, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

View full Image At Bae.

At Bae

What happens when a 7,500 sq. ft. former warehouse is transformed into a restaurant? A new entrant in Thane's dining scene is the 260-seater At Bae, an all-day dining space complete with a bar, and a menu that spans the diversity of regional Indian dishes with a modern twist. Think Poha Crusted Malvani Prawns, Palak Burrata, Malabari Tacos, and Thecha Hummus with Mirgunda. There are wood-fired pizzas, craft cocktails and beers from TOIT such as Tint in Wit, Nitro Stout, and Basmati Blonde Ale.

Where: C1/B1 Kothari Compound 27 acre, Manpada, Thane, Maharashtra.

View full Image T3 - Theta Theta Telugu.

HYDERABAD T3 - Theta Theta Telugu

T3 or Theta Theta Telugu is a new restaurant at Jubilee Hills that promises a progressive take on the local cuisine. The concept is the vision of Sampath Tummala, the founder of The Spicy Venue, the legendary Andhra restaurant in the city. Along with chef Vignesh Ramachandran, the duo wants to bring fresh energy into the lesser-known food culture of the state. The menu is a nod to the region's diverse repertoire of ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Ramachandran has sourced Pennada brinjal from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, murrel fish from the backwaters of the Krishna river, prawns from the Godavari delta, Teja chilli from Guntur, Sona Masoori rice from Kurnool and Potla sheep from Telangana. Storytelling takes centre stage with dishes like Mudapappu Hummus inspired by the everyday pairing of mudapappu (or tuvar dal) and pickle in the form of hummus, Chintapandu Ghee Prawns is a spin on the Spanish gambas al ajillo with tamarind and curry leaf, and Corn Ribs are glazed with Guntur Teja chilli.

Where: 8-2-293/82/A/270/A, Road No. 10 A, Gayatri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

View full Image Yoichi by Shiro.