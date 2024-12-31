Savor the festivities with New Year menus

Native, Mumbai
The restaurant has a festive menu with celebratory dishes like spiced Pumpkin Soup , seared tenderloin skewers and an indulgent New Zealand lamb chops with black pepper jus. To complete the meal, dessert options include plum cake, dulce de leche and the unique guava agave mousse. The last day of the menu is January 1.
St Regis, Goa
The hotel is hosting a Vietnamese pop-up until January 5 with two chefs, Vo Thi Kim Dao and Dominh San from Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa. On the menu, there’s the Hoin An-special vegetables with pumpkin and sweet potato. This can be accompanied with a hearty bowl of seafood and mushroom soup and a grilled beef salad with aromatic herbs. There’s also the popular stir-fried tiger shrimp with tamarind. End the meal on a sweet note with a tropical twist with a passion fruit minestrone.
Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel
The hotel is organising a multi-cuisine feast for New Year’s eve. There’s a Indian Fusion Street Food serving chaats with a modern spin with burrata paani puri shots, vodka bhelpuri, wasabi papdi chaat, nachos chaat with burrata, and more. For the main course, there are Awadhi delicacies with nihari gosht and murg rezala. The spirit of Christmas continues with a selection of roasts including turkey and lamb leg. The vast dessert menu offers fruit tarts, pies, classic éclairs and so much more.
La Gioia, Bengaluru
The Indiranagar restaurant has a festive menu titled Cenone Di Capodanno 2024 which is an Italian new year’s eve dinner. This indulgent five-course meal will be served tonight with dishes that imbibe a homemade essence. There’s comforting vegetable dumplings accompanied by a rich pepper cream sauce that adds a luxurious touch, followed by a classic Italian potato soup topped with crispy croutons. The mains include aubergine and scamorza crescents served with a savory grouper sauce for non-vegetarians and pea cream for vegetarians. A new year’s Italian meal is incomplete without the Tradizionali Lenticchie Augurali with lentils that symbolise prosperity and good fortune. End the meal by picking from one of two dessert options--pistachio and chocolate panettone or fruit tart.