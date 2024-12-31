Savor the festivities with New Year menus

Native, Mumbai The restaurant has a festive menu with celebratory dishes like spiced Pumpkin Soup , seared tenderloin skewers and an indulgent New Zealand lamb chops with black pepper jus. To complete the meal, dessert options include plum cake, dulce de leche and the unique guava agave mousse. The last day of the menu is January 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

St Regis, Goa The hotel is hosting a Vietnamese pop-up until January 5 with two chefs, Vo Thi Kim Dao and Dominh San from Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa. On the menu, there's the Hoin An-special vegetables with pumpkin and sweet potato. This can be accompanied with a hearty bowl of seafood and mushroom soup and a grilled beef salad with aromatic herbs. There's also the popular stir-fried tiger shrimp with tamarind. End the meal on a sweet note with a tropical twist with a passion fruit minestrone.

Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel The hotel is organising a multi-cuisine feast for New Year's eve. There's a Indian Fusion Street Food serving chaats with a modern spin with burrata paani puri shots, vodka bhelpuri, wasabi papdi chaat, nachos chaat with burrata, and more. For the main course, there are Awadhi delicacies with nihari gosht and murg rezala. The spirit of Christmas continues with a selection of roasts including turkey and lamb leg. The vast dessert menu offers fruit tarts, pies, classic éclairs and so much more.