Inside the most beautiful coffee house in the world

I am in awe as I walk into the New York Café in Budapest. The shimmering gold leaf on the arches, frescoes dancing across the ceiling and sparkling chandeliers above seem like I had stumbled into a ballroom rather than a café. I realise the glamour is what lures people in — the fluted marble columns, mirrors that double the light, and velvet drapes to soften the gilt.

The New York Café welcomes nearly 2,500 visitors a day, most of them tourists. The queues start forming well before opening time and remain all day. It may be an Instagrammable hotspot now, but Budapest’s most glamorous coffee house was once the city’s intellectual heartbeat.

The story began in 1894, when the New York Life Insurance Company opened its European headquarters in Budapest. Keen to make a statement, the company hired architect Alajos Hauszmann, with Flóris Korb and Kálmán Giergl, to design a palace in the Italian Renaissance style. The coffeehouse on the ground floor was built to serve as both a social salon and cultural statement.

Coffee and conversation

Coffee first arrived in Hungary with the Turks in the 16th century, but Budapest’s café culture blossomed during the Austro-Hungarian Empire, after 1867. Over the next few decades, the city was home to over 500 coffee houses. But the New York Café stood out even then.

View Full Image Bakery section. (Anantara New York Palace Budapest)

Gábor Földes, PR & marketing manager of the Anantara New York Palace Hotel, which now houses the café, calls it more than a coffeehouse. “It’s the starting point of Hungarian modern literature."

It was here that the literary journal Nyugat was born, sparking a cultural movement that would define Hungarian modernism. Writers like Ferenc Molnár and Dezső Kosztolányi made the café their haunt, and legend has it that on opening night, Molnár and his circle were so enchanted by the grandeur that they tossed the café’s key into the Danube — to ensure that it would never close.

The café’s story mirrors that of Budapest itself. Through wars, occupations, and the long years of communist rule, the New York Café fell silent. Its early 20th-century fame faded as World War I, World War II, and the Soviet era shuttered Budapest’s grand coffeehouses. Over time, it took on new lives — as a restaurant and even, briefly, a sports store.

In 2001, the Boscolo Group bought the building and launched a five-year restoration. The discovery of the original blueprints mean the café was meticulously restored in Belle Époque splendour and reopened in 2006.

“Beyond its stunning architecture, what truly makes the New York Café special is the atmosphere — the attentive service, the live gypsy band, and the unforgettable moments our guests experience," Földes says.

The Anantara New York Palace Budapest Hotel has made the café its centrepiece: a living museum that celebrates art, craftsmanship, and culture. “When people walk in, their first expression is always the same: wonder. It doesn’t just serve coffee; it serves a piece of history," says Tamas Fazekas, the hotel's general manager.

The café’s ambience feels timeless even today. Beneath the frescoed ceilings by artists Gusztáv Mannheimer and Ferenc Eisenhut, a band plays Liszt and Bartók. The chandeliers glint as liveried staff bring trays of coffee and cake to the marble tables.

View Full Image The spread at New York Cafe. (Anantara New York Palace Budapest)

On the menu

The menu reads like a love letter to classic European café fare, with a few Hungarian signatures. There’s the New York Breakfast with eggs, croissants, and local honey; the Hungarian hot plate with ratatouille, sausage, and fried egg; and the most delicious pancakes, waffles, and French toast served with mascarpone, berries, and honey.

For those looking for a light meal, the rich, paprika-laced beef goulash soup with homemade noodles or the sour cabbage soup (korhely) with smoked ham are great options. The main course offerings are many, and I struggle to choose: layered Hungarian potato with bacon and cheese; roasted pink duck breast with braised red cabbage and dödölle dumplings; beef cheek with Hungarian sour cabbage stew served with pearl barley; or pea risotto with grilled salmon fillet. There’s even an Indian-style lentil curry with baked sweet potato and rice.

The chicken paprikás with spätzle noodles and cucumber salad in sour cream is a comforting Hungarian classic: tender chicken simmered in a velvety paprika sauce, served with soft, eggy noodles that soak up every drop. A curated wine list spotlighting Hungarian vintages, from Tokaj to Villány, pairs perfectly.

The signature dessert is the dobos torte, a seven-layer chocolate sponge with caramel glaze. The somlói galuska, a trifle of sponge cake, rum, and whipped cream; the warm pancake stuffed with cottage cheese and served with vanilla cream and strawberry coulis; and the cottage cheese tiramisu with apricot are also favourites.

Keeping the spirit alive

Budapest has spent the last two decades reclaiming its architectural and cultural heritage, and the café stands tall as a grand showcase.

Földes explains that the café’s connection to literature is not just nostalgia. “We actively keep the café’s literary and artistic heritage alive by inviting school students for literature classes held inside the historic building. It’s a chance for them to experience the era they study in school." The Art Box events, designed for locals, celebrate the cultural and creative spirit of that golden age, he adds.

A few years ago, Budapest sculptor Mihály Kolodko commemorated the café’s most famous legend with a miniature statue: a tiny bronze diver on the banks of the Danube, forever fishing for the café’s lost key.

As I drain the last of my coffee, I look around once more. Maybe the writers were right to throw away the key. Some doors should never be locked.

