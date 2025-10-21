Inside the most beautiful coffee house in the world
From literary legends to Instagram queues, the iconic New York Café in Budapest has survived wars, communism, and time, while serving Hungarian classics in an opulent setting
I am in awe as I walk into the New York Café in Budapest. The shimmering gold leaf on the arches, frescoes dancing across the ceiling and sparkling chandeliers above seem like I had stumbled into a ballroom rather than a café. I realise the glamour is what lures people in — the fluted marble columns, mirrors that double the light, and velvet drapes to soften the gilt.
The New York Café welcomes nearly 2,500 visitors a day, most of them tourists. The queues start forming well before opening time and remain all day. It may be an Instagrammable hotspot now, but Budapest’s most glamorous coffee house was once the city’s intellectual heartbeat.
The story began in 1894, when the New York Life Insurance Company opened its European headquarters in Budapest. Keen to make a statement, the company hired architect Alajos Hauszmann, with Flóris Korb and Kálmán Giergl, to design a palace in the Italian Renaissance style. The coffeehouse on the ground floor was built to serve as both a social salon and cultural statement.