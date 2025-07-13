A New York moment in a Turkish home kitchen
No city has more diverse communities and cuisines, but a food trail through the Big Apple eventually reached its pinnacle at home with a Turkish spread and stories of shared meals
A seafood bibimbap at Miss Korea BBQ on 32nd St. A hand-pounded guacamole at Rosa Mexicano at Union Square. The simplest and best pork taco I’ve ever had from a Mexican cart near the steps of the National Museum of the American Indian. A Brazilian family selling home-made relish, and two gruff Italian brothers selling arancinis and gnocchis at a bi-weekly street market in Jersey City. A chicken-rice plate from a halal cart on Broadway, run by an Egyptian, who was thrilled to bits because I bid him farewell with, “Shukran Habibi."
The big news of the fortnight in The New York Times’ storied food section was that its secretive food critics would now identify themselves—before writing reviews that could make or break a restaurant’s fortunes—and that New Yorkers were no longer running open tabs at bars, preferring instead to pay per drink and leave.