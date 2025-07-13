A New York moment in a Turkish home kitchen

Food was the great thread that held together the tapestry of my experiences in New York during an alternately warm and chilly June. I could not escape it in a city with possibly the most diverse communities and cuisines in the world. The variety and quality of the food was mind-boggling even to me from Bengaluru East and Kamanahattan, the informal moniker for humble Kamanahalli, a nearby suburb famed for its diversity. But, one visit to the original Manhattan, and the boroughs of the great city was a reminder that it was but an inferior desi copy.