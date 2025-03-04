Bartender, there's a crab in my cocktail

It is also more challenging to create non-vegetarian cocktails for several reasons. Chai says that the biggest problem he faced was the lack of online resources to help him curate his non-vegetarian cocktails, since these are not mainstream drinks. He also had to figure out the right size of the crab—how big and fresh it needed to be, and whether it had to be broken into several pieces or used whole. He created a crab distillate for the drink that took several iterations before being added to the menu.