What North-East India eats during the monsoon

It tastes like chicken,” says restaurant owner Watirenla Longkumer, referring to the field frogs that appear during the rainy season in Nagaland.
It’s one of the many foods that the monsoon brings from the forests, fields and streams into the kitchens of the North-East. When night falls, a generations-old culinary tradition comes alive across the region, as locals, armed with torchlights and bags, wade into flooded paddy fields and streams in search of the croaking quadrupeds. Valued for their rich source of protein and medicinal properties, frogs are either cooked with bamboo shoots or fried to a crisp in these parts.
“We call it aloh in our dialect,” says Longkumer, who grew up on the outskirts of Dimapur, amid small villages crisscrossing verdant paddy fields. Now settled in Mumbai, where she co-runs the Naga Belly restaurant, she has fond memories of hunting for frogs, crabs and snails with her family in the rain. “Sometimes we’d get as much as 4-5kg of frogs, enough to share with the neighbours.” Back in the kitchen, they were usually cooked as a dry chutney with the season’s fresh bamboo shoots or fiddlehead ferns, and often in pork lard.
For the indigenous communities, the monsoon is a time to forage, gather and ferment. It brings wild greens such as the fuzzy, curled-up fiddlehead ferns, a host of small-sized fish, crabs, snails and fruits, offering sustenance and nourishment through the months.
Take the most abundant and revered of them all—bamboo shoots. During the monsoon, they are sliced and packed into bamboo stems or earthen containers and left to ferment for one to three months. The distinct sourness and acidic profile lift mundane salads, broths, meats, fish, pickles and stir-fries. While the juice or liquid that separates out during fermentation is used as a souring agent for the rest of the year.
Chef Farha Naaz, who runs the pop-up kitchen Mamazaki in Guwahati, talks about tora gaaz or wild ginger/black galangal shoots that are typically added to zero-oil stews along with dry fish and aromatics like garlic, king chilli and Burmese coriander. “It’s citrusy and packed with umami, a perfect comfort dish during the rains,” she says. Apart from an array of leafy greens such as dhekia xaak or fiddlehead ferns, wild mushrooms and jackfruit seeds, there’s also paddy crabs that the local communities relish. “It’s smoked and grilled over a wood fire. We then scoop out the meat and mix it with mustard oil, kaji nemu juice, king chilli, maan dhoniya and chopped roasted onion to make a pitika or mash. Those working in the fields also eat it as a snack with drinks.”
In June, Naaz introduced some of the ingredients such as the very-local star gooseberry chilli, a close cousin of the more popular bhut jolokia, in the form of a hot sauce for pitha tacos at a kitchen takeover at Atelier V in Indore.
What ties most of the recipes together is the ingenious use of seasonal produce allowing the same dish to take on different variations through the year. Something as basic and staple as gudok, a Tripuri mashed vegetable dish made with berma or fermented fish, may change colour, texture and flavour depending on the time of the year it is cooked.
“While we cook gudok regularly, during the monsoon, it gets a whole new dimension with swtwi borbok or tender turmeric leaves,” says Sakila Debbarma, an Agartala-based content creator. They are also used to wrap small shrimps and fish caught from the streams and cooked over charcoal in a rustic preparation called aaj-ikjak, she adds. Like Watirenla, Debbarma too, remembers hunting water frogs, a beloved delicacy in her community.