The new wave of North-East Indian food in Andheri
SummaryFrom delivery kitchens to full-fledged restaurants, young entrepreneurs from India's North-East are reclaiming their distinct culinary cultures, and serving the traditional cuisines in Mumbai's western suburb of Andheri
In Mumbai’s western suburb of Andheri, a Naga restaurant has been running with packed tables on weeknights. Not far, a small eatery is popular for its modest thalis from the North-East. A few kilometres away, a cloud kitchen specialising in Manipuri food has just opened. And, an expert home chef has been familiarising Mumbaikars with the indigenous foods of Assam.
There has never been a better time for north-eastern food in Mumbai, and that too in the heart of Andheri West. Since the pandemic, a renewed spotlight on hyperlocal cuisines across the country has seen young entrepreneurs from India’s eight sister states reclaiming their distinct eating cultures through delivery kitchens and budget-friendly 10-14 seaters in the area. It helps that the suburb’s booming F&B scene, backed by expanding infrastructure and popularity as a hub for the film and TV industry, draw migrants from the region, primarily seeking opportunities in the restaurant, beauty and wellness industries, and often for that one big break in showbiz.