The new wave of North-East Indian food in Andheri

In 2023, when the F&B industry was slowly bouncing back from the pandemic, two friends decided to open a restaurant that would serve simple, home-style food from Nagaland. Former flight attendant Watirenla Longkumer and fashion consultant Zhuvikali Assumi are from Dimapur, and moved to Mumbai for work. They had started Naga Belly from their apartment in the Oshiwara locality during the lockdown. “We didn’t take it seriously because we were sceptical about how people would react because our food is cooked without oil and spices, and often has a funky flavour," says Longkumer. But when orders started coming in, they had to step up. Today, Naga Belly (mains ₹350-500) is known for its fiery smoked pork and bamboo shoot curries and axone chicken wings, and an excellent anishi pork, a speciality of the Ao tribe. “We wanted a space on the main road, and not hidden in some gully," she adds.