‘Axone’ and ‘masor tenga’ add fun and flavour to Goa's food scene

Then there are couples like Monalisa Baruah and Saurav Parashar, who moved from Assam in June 2015 seeking a change, and it came to them in the form of a restaurant a few months later in October. Soul Chef began its journey in Candolim serving the Khasi delicacy jadoh (meat and rice dish) and pork curry with black sesame seeds. “We wanted to tell people there’s more to the cuisine than bamboo shoot and ghost pepper," says Parashar. They also served a signature chorizo momos and recipes learned from friends back home. Soul Chef has seen many changes: it moved to Mala, Panaji, then shut down because of real estate issues, became a cloud kitchen, and will now reopen this month in Caranzalem.