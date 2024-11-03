North-East food creators get candid on cuisine
SummaryFood influencers from the North-East are reclaiming their rich culinary heritage and busting myths on social media
In one of his Instagram reels, Athan Zimik uses a meme from the 1997 film Titanic to address the stereotypes associated with Naga food. As Rose (Kate Winslet) irritably snatches Jack’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) weathered sketchbook, the camera zooms in on a page with the text “Naga starter pack" written on it. What you next see is a list of ingredients — smoked pork, king chilli, bamboo shoot and axone or fermented soybean. The 39-year-old banker (@wanderingsoul) often uses pop-culture references to debunk myths surrounding his food’s culture on social media.
Zimik is part of an exciting crop of content creators from the North-East who are reclaiming their indigenous food heritage through engaging themes and formats on social media. By sharing unfiltered stories of their unique eating habits, they are owning the ancient cuisines largely misunderstood in mainstream food conversations.