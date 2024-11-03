North-East food creators get candid on cuisine

In the 2019 Netflix film Axone by Shillong filmmaker Nicholas Kharkongor, a bunch of friends from the North-East are attacked for cooking axone in a south Delhi neighbourhood. It is no different for these content creators. Getting trolled is normal to an extent they have learnt to ignore it. “At one point it was about eating meat. Now I am called junglee because I eat leaves," laughs Haflongbar. “Someone commented even dogs won’t eat the food I cooked," says Marak. “You can unfollow or mute me if you don’t like what I cook," says Tania in one of her recipe videos. As Marak says in one of her recipe reels— “Let’s not hide our plates in shame"—it’s about time.