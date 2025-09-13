Like matcha, nostalgia is an overused ingredient

Pan Pasand ice cream. Cadbury’s Fruit & Nut granola bhel. Restaurants named, unironically, “Nostalgia XYZ" (insert name of a city people have escaped because it was unliveable). Nostalgia is second only to matcha in terms of faddishness and overuse on restaurant menus across the world today.

It may have started with chefs delving into their childhood memories to create or reimagine dishes, which was great (what is cooking if not storytelling, after all?) or tapping into collective nostalgia for certain flavours associated with childhood...A hankering for Maggi from a shack during a trip to the hills, or the rose milk that amma forced you to drink that has unaccountably become a favourite. It was all delightful, till it started to become somewhat cynically overused.

What’s next, one wonders—Cerelac ice cream (it exists); machher jhol momos (thankfully, not yet)? Nostalgia is no longer the flavour of the month or the season, it feels like we have been wallowing in its sticky warmth for years now.

It’s not just an Indian phenomenon. “One of the most popular restaurant trends this year was adding an element of nostalgia to food and beverage menus, and with 71% of customers looking for flavours that remind them of their childhood," reported a 2024 survey by Restobiz, a Canadian hospitality industry publication. Somewhere along the way, restaurants and corporations figured out that not only does nostalgia sell, you can make any odd dish with a sprinkle of nostalgia—yes, like matcha—and have people oohing and aahing over it.

At Lounge, we do often celebrate the revolution in the Indian desserts space. Led by the creations of chefs like Manish Mehrotra, who revived iconic Indian desserts like makhan malai that were disappearing in a deluge of tiramisu and gelato, it donned new avatars like Bombay Sweet Shop’s Dark Chocolate Kaju Katli or Mason & Co’s Chili & Cinnamon bar.

But nostalgia doesn’t always land. Parle G—perhaps the most memory-laden of all Indian biscuits—made a reappearance as chocolate-covered barks, but did it work? Too much cardamom, IMO. Do we really need to call jaggery “a symbol of warmth and nostalgia" as a recent product launch announcement from a popular dessert chain did, when jaggery is thriving as a sugar alternative that most people erroneously assume is healthier?

Who asked for two sticks of Phantom Sweet Cigarettes to be stuck into my drink? Not me, because not only did they add nothing to the flavour, they became soggy very soon and melted into the drink in a distinctly unwholesome way.

The over-reliance on nostalgia is not just limited to restaurant menus— it shows up in themes, decor, music and design language. A recent pub launch in Bengaluru boasted of “cassette-tiled walls, sticker-covered windows, old-school music posters, and a handcrafted jukebox". It’s all very charming, but Gen Z’s obsession with retro and vintage stuff they never actually experienced but can go ‘awww’ over is somewhat annoying for a Gen X-er who spent a lot of time rewinding cassette tapes to jot down song lyrics in the pre-internet days.

Most nostalgia-heavy branding feels manufactured and fake today—the low-hanging fruit of themes when you can’t think of any other peg to hang your product on.

You know a trend has come full circle when it starts to get mind-bogglingly meta, as nostalgia has. We are already in an era when we can get nostalgic about the way we once celebrated nostalgia, like an endless loop of pop culture self-referencing itself to infinity; like a kitschy house of mirrors. It’s time to look ahead.