Where to find the best Oktoberfest menus near you

It's Oktoberfest season in Germany ringing in the 200-year-old tradition with lots of beer, food and music for enthusiasts around the world. Over the years, celebrations have been equally lively in India's metros with exclusive beer festivals and food offerings suited to the Indian palate. This year, Common House Microbrewery in Karjat, which is part of the Oleander Farms, is bringing the tradition of the Bavarian beer festival to Mumbai. Savour the special Oktoberfest brews, everything freshly brewed for the season, plus some fun food additions from beer-battered tacos and hot dogs to pretzels and churros.

Where: Common House Taproom, Bandra and Common House Taproom & Restaurant at the T2 International Airport, Mumbai

When: Until 5 October

Conrad Pune

What started as a horse race for a royal wedding in the year 1810, is now an immensely popular beer and food festival around the globe. The annual event may have taken a new dimension in India, but it endeavours to retain the charm. If you are in Pune, enjoy hearty pints and open-flame grills of sausages and meats as part of the Oktoberfest celebrations here. Chef Saarthak Bhatnagar has come up with a menu that blends the spirit of the Bavarian beer festival with a lavish feast set in the alfresco restaurant.

When: Until 15 October

Where: Kabana, Conrad Pune

Contact: +91-9168603631

The Verandah, Grand Mercure, Bengaluru

Experience a lively Oktoberfest celebration with Burgers & Brews in Bengaluru. Pair your brews with indulgent burgers — Shiitake Mushroom & Brie Burger, Quinoa & Beetroot Burger, and Tofu & Avocado Burger are a great choice for vegetarians, while the Garlic Mushroom Beef Steak Burger, Pepper Jack Heat Burger and Lamb Burger for meat lovers.

When: Until 5 October

Where: The Verandah, Grand Mercure, Bengaluru

Contact: +91-9008300446

Woodside Inn, Mumbai

Mumbai's favourite neighbourhood hangout is taking Oktoberfest quite seriously. This year, the festival will see some exceptional brews accompanied by delicious bites, and complete with a beer-garden vibe. Try the Salted Crispy Pretzel Knots and Bavarian Sunset Toasts to German Potato Fries and the classic Nuremberg Hot Dog. Beer lovers have curated pours, including Woodside Brew’s Schwarzbier - Dark Lager, the collaborative 50 Days Märzen with Bombay Duck, and Festbier from Igloo Craft Brewery.

When: Until 12 October

Where: Woodside Inn (Andheri, Bandra and Colaba)

Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.