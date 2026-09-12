Following the trail of olive oil through Andalusia

At this working mill, one can follow every stage of EVOO production, from harvesting and crushing to extraction and storage. The museum adds more depth. Intentionally dark, it has a 900-square-metre artwork on the ceiling depicting a humble olive-farm worker and a flowing river of oil. Here, we learn how efficiently the grove can function as a circular economy: residue from pruning becomes ground cover, while waste from processing returns as organic fertiliser. We also dip into millennia of olive-oil history, from its medicinal and non-culinary uses to curious facts. For instance, around 1,700 years ago, so many amphorae (ceramics used to carry olive oil) from ancient Baetica were discarded in Rome that their fragments piled up into an entire hill called Monte Testaccio!