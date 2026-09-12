Following the trail of olive oil through Andalusia

We are seated at the alfresco La Veranda restaurant near coastal Málaga, surrounded by low hills rising inland towards the Serranía de Ronda ranges. This is Andalusia, the part of southern Spain accounting for roughly a third of global olive oil production in a good harvest year. As we sample the oil before us, we rewind a few hours to our morning in the highlands. Among the olive groves, a vast rust-red cube rises from one hillside, with a giant steel bull’s horn jutting out. This is French architect Philippe Starck’s surrealist reimagining of a working olive-oil mill and museum, part of the Almazara El Toro estate.