With olive oil prices soaring, here are recipes that focus on less-is-more
SummaryStore olive oil well and follow the less-is-more mantra with these cooking tips and recipes
We tend to miss small price increases on our regular groceries, but a drastic price rise never fails to give us a sticker shock. I’m talking about some of our favourite foods like wine, cocoa and now olive oil. As per a European Union report, prices of olive oil have doubled in the past two years.
I looked up the reason for the soaring prices of olive oil. No surprises with the answer there—climate change. We often think of climate change as a distant concept that won’t affect our everyday lives. But sharply increasing food prices make us realise that climate change is very much affecting our lives.