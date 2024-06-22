With olive oil prices soaring, here are recipes that focus on less-is-more

Given the prediction that prices will only go up further, is it wise to stock up on olive oil? In regular times, it is always advised to buy olive oil in smaller batches, and keep it away from heat and light to prevent it from degrading. It is the reason why good brands of extra virgin olive oil come in dark-coloured glass bottles. If you buy a litre of the oil, always decant a small quantity and keep it on the countertop and store the rest of the bottle with a tightly sealed lid in a cool, dark place, inside a cabinet, to prolong its life.