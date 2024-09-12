Weekend food plan: Festivities and pop-ups

The season of festivities have begun with Onam menus, nostalgic food experiences and zero alcohol drinks

The Turkish breakfast spread at Öz by Kebapci in Bengaluru.
The Turkish breakfast spread at Öz by Kebapci in Bengaluru.

Food and drinks to toast to Japan

The gourmet Japanese restauant Megu at The Leela Palace New Delhi unveiled new food and drinks menu. The food menu includes Ichiban Soup (Inchiban loosely translates to number one in Japanese), Shojin Dobinmushi (a broth-style dish, yellowtail carpaccio and more. The drinks menu has gourmet high balls and zero-alcohol options too.

Salaam Bombay

The new menu at the restaurant Native, located in south Mumbai’s Fort area, is an ode to the multicultural spirit of the city. Executive chef Darius Madon and consulting chef Viraf Patel joined hands to create this nostalgic food experience with dishes with a contemporary flair. There’s Pressed Lamb with mint and Parsi sirka (vinegar) chutney. Byculla Butter Chicken borrows from the neighbourhood of Byculla with restaurants that have a cult following for this crowd-favourite dish. It gets a Native twist with thyme butter and sour cream mash. The famous mawa cake of Mumbai got a contemporary spin as a Mawa Cake Rum baba with whipped cream and resin coulis.

Onam in Pune

The Sheraton Grand in Pune has a three-day Onam menu starting from tomorrow (September 13) and ending on Sunday (September 15). The grand feast includes essentials like the addictive nendran (banana) chips, flavourful olan and comforting thayir sadam (curd rice). End the meal with lip-smacking Parrupu (moong) dal payasam and the signature Pune special banana sheera.

A delectable Turkish breakfast

The Turkish restaurant Öz by Kebapci in Bengaluru’s Ashok Nagar has a delectable breakfast spread comprising menemen (a spiced egg and tomato dish), creamy mıhlama (Turkish melted cheese and cornmeal), and stone-baked Pide bread. Breakfast is known as Kahvalti in Turkish, and this is their brand new Kahvalti menu.

A pop-up in the city of joy

One of Mumbai’s most buzzy Japanese restaurants Mizu will host a pop-up at the restaurant Vintage Asia at JW Marriott in Kolkata. The pop-up will run from September 13 to 15. There’s the signature Fresh Seaweed Salad, Kozara (small plates), with cold and hot options such as the toothsome Hamachi with garam masala smoked Ponzu, Salmon Yuzu Truffle with Gondhoraj, Stuffed Bhavnagri with Tare, and Shio Konbu Mushroom, and more.

