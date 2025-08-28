Feast like a king with Onam ‘sadhya’ menus

Experience over 20 dishes carefully curated to capture the ethos of Kerala's biggest harvest festival at Gurgugram's Zambar restaurant. Start with banana crisps like nendran chips and sharkara upperi, alongside an assortment of traditional pickles. The vegetable dishes such as Drumstick Ulli Theeyal (pearl onions and drumsticks in roasted coconut curry), Cabbage Thoran (a stir-fry with coconut) and Moru Kachiyathu (yoghurt-based curry tempered with spices) among others are a perfect blend of spicy, tangy and sweet flavours, and showcase the diversity of the festival foods of the region.

When: 4 to 6 September

Where: Zambar, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Contact: 9958564400

Chef Sara Jacob Nair of NairOnFire.

Mumbai's favourite Kerala kitchen NairOnFire is putting up a show with some exquisite Onam menus — a mini sadya and Onam grand feast including a “superfood sadya” — highlighting the provenance of ingredients and cooking techniques of the region. From vegetarian staples to chicken and seafood specialities, experience a meal that honours the tradition of hand-ground spices and the practice of eating on a banana leaf.

When: 26 August to 7 September

Where: AirMenus, NairOnFire

Contact: 9324059522

Sadhya at Hosa, Goa.

Savour a sadya feast at Hosa complete with favourites such as puli inji, beetroot pachadi, thorans and erissery, olan, avial, koothu curry, ulli theeyal, Kerala red rice with ghee, and classics like semiya payasam and pal ada pradaman curated by chef Harish Rao. The non-vegetarian selection blends classics with finesse, and features Kerala egg roast, chicken fry, mutton ularthiyathu, Alleppey prawn curry, meen moilee, and served with hot appams and porottas.

When: 5 September, 12pm to 4pm.

Where: HOSA Restaurant & Bar, Siolim-Bardez, Goa

Contact: 074986 27977

Onam spread at Kalpaney, Bengaluru.

Known for its elevated vegetarian dining experience in Bengaluru, Kalpaney is celebrating Onam with the traditional sadya. The elaborate banana leaf spread has all the usual dishes — avial, olan, kaalan, erissery, pachadis, sambar, parippu curry, rasam and Kerala matta rice. End your meal with Kerala's favourite sweet offerings like palada payasam or rice kheer laced with jaggery and coconut milk and parippu pradhaman made with moong dal.

When: 5 September, 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Outer Ring Road, 100 Feet Ring Rd, JP Nagar Phase 5, Bengaluru