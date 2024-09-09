Explore the delicious regional variations of the Onam ‘sadya’
SummaryThe ‘sadya’ has several regional variations, due to influences brought in by traders, varying weather and more
Kerala’s festival of Onam, which commemorates the return of the mythological King Mahabali to his kingdom, is celebrated across the state and communities. This 10-day cultural and harvest festival culminates on Thiruvonam (on 15 September, this year), the last and most auspicious day, with an Onam sadya, a traditional feast.
What makes this meal exciting is that it has several regional variations. Kerala can be viewed as comprising three parts—the north (also part of the Malabar region) has districts like Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. Central Kerala has Palakkad, Thrissur, and Ernakulam, among others. Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Trivandrum are districts of southern Kerala, also known as the Travancore region.