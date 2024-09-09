Explore the delicious regional variations of the Onam ‘sadya’

There are climatic reasons to why sadya dishes are cooked in certain ways. According to chef Regi Mathew, co-owner Kappa Chakka Kandhari (KCK; Bengaluru and Chennai), “The kalan in the southern parts is like a moru (yogurt) curry, whereas in the central region of Thrissur, the same recipe becomes kurukku kalan, a drier version. Similarly, the Thrissur sadya has the erissery in a thick, dry consistency, whereas, in Trivandrum, it’s a semi-gravy. The Thrissur avial is drier compared to that of central Travancore or Trivandrum." He explains that in his conversations with Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, an Ayurveda medical practitioner, temple priest and lead sadya chef for KCK’s menus this year, Mathew learnt that drier variations tend to have a longer shelf life, considering the heat of the northern Kerala regions, and also give a good bite to the vegetables. “Additionally, the souring agents differ. There’s yogurt in the north and central regions, but not in the south. Tamarind, and in some places even bilimbi (tree sorrel) is used," he says.