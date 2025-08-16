Book review: A picture book on heirloom rice and the people who grow it
Anumeha Yadav’s illustrated book ‘Our Rice Tastes of Spring’ talks about the struggles of India’s indigenous communities to protect and preserve heritage rice
Ranikajal, jeeraphool, sonpiya, kanakchampa and kalamdaani.
Imagine your kitchen cabinet, neatly stacked with jars labelled with rice names so lyrical that you could cook up a poetic feast to suit any palate — a pulao with kalamdani maybe, or kheer with sonpiya. But this imagery seems too utopian at a time when heirloom rice varieties are nearly disappearing from our plates. That’s where Anumeha Yadav’s illustrated book, Our Rice Tastes of Spring, comes into the picture. Besides creating awareness about the variety of indigenous rice grown in our country, it also offers lessons in resilience of the adivasi community in Jharkhand growing them, and their pursuits in preserving the soil and heritage of the land for a better tomorrow. The book is meant for children, but everyone should read it to get an understanding of what it means to eat clean and local in these times.