Book review: A picture book on heirloom rice and the people who grow it

ber of The story is set in the picturesque village of Sohar in the Chotanagpur region of Jharkhand, where a little girl named Jinid and her family cultivate paddy crops to produce different varieties of rice such as ranikajal, jeeraphool and kanakchampa throughout the year. Once the grains are harvested, her mother uses a dheki, or wooden pounder, to remove the husk (from the paddy). Every morning, the kids patiently wait for their mother to turn the grains — red, black, brown and purple — into treats such as arsaa, a festive sweet, and hadiya, a fermented rice beverage meant for the older folk. Little Jinid pays close attention to her grandparents’ stories, who tell her about their ancestors, how they collected the best seeds, and observed nature’s cycle and soil behaviour to cultivate them with care. Their conversations give away the mood of the village life—carefree and rooted in nature: “Noichi-dhaan [a type of paddy] is so fresh and delicious"; “Yes, doesn’t it taste like spring?"; “The seeds provide grains for us and the birds".