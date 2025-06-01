Meet the folks packaging Meghalaya's indigenous rice beer

7 United is the first bottled bitchi and comes in an aluminium can instead of regular glass bottles. Marak says he studied cola and beer brands, and wanted to prevent glass breakage, especially since he adds extra carbonation to the spirit to make it easier to drink, and bring down the ABV to 7%. The brand is available in Tura in West Garo Hills, and debuted in Shillong last year. Marak has also applied for a grant from the state government to launch a new variant even as he eyes Assam next after selling 28,000 cans last year.