This Pakistani cookbook has recipes of ‘papdi chaat’ and ‘kadhi pakoda’

There are recipes that are mirror images of the ones in India, like the Lahori fish that we know as Amritsari fish, the lobia karahi that we call rajma, kadhi pakoda, and sarson ka saag. The similarities, however, are not limited just to the Punjab region. The seafood section includes a Karnataka-style prawn curry that uses curry leaves and coconut milk, and a Konkani prawn curry with potatoes made in a tamarind base, both from the Muslim communities of Karnataka and Konkan, that migrated to Pakistan after the Partition. The Sindhi besan ki subzi, cooked by the Hindus of the region, is strikingly similar to the Rajasthani gatte ki subzi. “The dish was a revelation to me in terms of flavour and cooking technique. Sindh was also a surprise for its resourcefulness despite the arid conditions," says Jillani.