How toddy is being reinvented for contemporary kitchens

Insia Lacewalla
5 min read22 May 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Crème brûlée at Lisa's Lanka, Mumbai; and (right) Grilled prawns with palm jaggery and vinegar reduction at The Westin Hyderabad.
Summary
Coconut toddy and its by-products ‘neera’, palm vinegar and ‘paani’ are finding new applications as sweeteners in cold brews and desserts, glazes and flavourful sauces in savoury dishes

You can read a coconut tree like a document. Smooth bark means a tree never tapped; notched footholds, called khapa in Goa, signal a history stretching back to Portuguese-era law, when every plantation palm was required to be tapped. “All the old marked trees are at least 50 years old,” says Hansel Vaz of Cazulo Feni, who tends a 160-acre farm he revived from decline, “and that points to a serious problem: an ageing population of coconut trees, and very few new ones being planted.”

The notches also record who climbed and how, hands-up for the coconut plucker, toes-first for the toddy tapper, who moves before dawn because the sap waits for no one. That first collection, around 4.30am, yields neera/nira, known as kallu in Kerala, the drink that sustained fishing communities along the western coast, sold from green carts at Mumbai’s railway stations, that everyone’s grandfather drank and no one mentions at dinner.

That is beginning to change as a small cohort of chefs and producers are arriving at toddy and its by-products like neera, palm vinegar, palm jaggery and paani, from a different direction. They are coming from the pantry, and not the bar.

Toddy’s oldest function in the kitchen was as a leavening agent. In Goa, soft, pillowy steamed rice cakes, known as sanna and central to coastal cooking, were traditionally fermented with fresh toddy. What made it work was precisely what makes toddy difficult: the live yeast, the brief shelf life, and the way the flavour shifts by the hour. In modern kitchens like the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, chef Neeraj Tyagi uses lightly fermented coconut milk often as a substitute for the sanna.

Vaz found a different approach almost by accident. At Cazulo, if a batch of toddy isn’t good enough to go into coconut feni, it gets converted into vinegar. The farm now operates as what he describes as a zero-discharge system where coconut sap comes into the distillery, and nothing leaves as waste. “There’s an enormous demand for palm vinegar right now, and it just found its way into kitchens,” adds Vaz, who sells it only via word of mouth.

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Palm vinegar is made by allowing toddy to ferment and then acetify, a process that takes about a month. It is softer than cane vinegar and earthier than rice vinegar, with a faint sweetness. At The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, executive chef Ashfaque Ali uses it as a reduction sauce alongside palm jaggery. Its bright, fermented acidity cuts through the richness of a glaze, doing what a sharp European wine reduction might, but with a deeper coastal character.

Neera presents a different set of possibilities. It is neither juice nor toddy. It’s mildly sweet and floral, and fades within hours of leaving the tree.

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Nira Cold Brew Coffee.

Nell Neemuch, a Goa-based coffee brewer who grew up drinking neera from railway station carts in Mumbai, spent years trying to find a way to work with it. The problem was always the same: once opened, it ferments fast. She eventually found a vendor who pneumatically packages and sterilises the sap, halting fermentation. The shelf-stable neera is now the sweetener in her cold brew Nira Cold Brew Coffee, which has a low-glycaemic sweetness and faint botanical note. It is available at neera stalls spread across Maharashtra, especially Mumbai.

Further up the supply chain, the challenge isn’t stability, but sourcing. Chef Regi Mathew, founder-partner of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Bengaluru and Chennai, and Chatti by Regi Mathew in New York City, uses toddy to ferment rice batters and serves it on the bar menu in New York. He works with paani, a Palmyra palm toddy reduced over wood fire until it thickens to an amber syrup the consistency of honey. With it, he makes pazham nanachathu, a dessert of sun-dried bananas, paani, and fresh coconut rooted in Kerala’s zero-waste domestic tradition. “Paani doesn’t just sweeten the dish,” Mathew says. “The wood-fired reduction gives it a depth that refined sugar or jaggery can’t replicate.”

The logic of palm jaggery as a stand-in for harder-to-source sap products extends beyond Indian kitchens. At Lisa’s Lanka in Mumbai, chef Lisa Sadanah uses it as the closest approximation of kithul peni, the prized syrup tapped from the kithul palm in Sri Lanka. In her crème brûlée, palm jaggery is infused with nutmeg and cinnamon, finished as a crackling crust: the flavour architecture of a Goan bol, a coconut and jaggery cake, or a Sri Lankan wattalapam (spiced coconut pudding).

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Pazham nanachathu at Kappa Chakka Kandhari.

At Hosa in Bengaluru, chef Harish Rao makes an ice apple prawn curry drawn from a memory of a fishing home in Puducherry. What stayed with him was an addition of toddy in the gravy, a gentle tang that rounds off the broth. Since fresh toddy is unreliable to source, he makes a small batch in-house.

What these chefs are navigating is an ingredient ecosystem that was not designed to reach the restaurant kitchen. “Coconut vinegars are gaining visibility, especially in Goa,” says Payal Shah, founder of Kobo Fermentary and fermentation lead at The Good Craft Co. in Bengaluru, “but they are locally produced and do not travel easily. Accessing good-quality products outside their regions remains genuinely difficult.” She has been working with panna jaggery, a smoky palm sugar from Kerala, as an alternative sweetener, and has also made coconut vinegar from neera jaggery. She sees the efforts as real, but early where interest is building without the infrastructure to match it.

The knowledge exists. The trees are marked. What’s changing is simply who is paying attention.

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Insia Lacewalla is a Goa-based food and travel writer.

About the Author

Insia Lacewalla

I came to writing the long way around and I think that's exactly what makes my work what it is. I spent 1 years working across hospitality, food and beverage, and events before I ever put a byline to my name. Those years gave me insights from the kitchen pass, the events floor, the supplier relationship, and the brand brief. I understood what it cost to build a hotel, what it took to run a bar programme with integrity, and what the gap looked like between the story a space wanted to tell and the story that was actually worth telling. When I eventually started writing, I brought all of that with me and it changed the kind of access I could get, the questions I knew to ask, and the claims I knew to push back on.<br><br>Today, I write about food, slow travel, culture, and the table. Based in Goa, I contribute to various publications across long-form features, travel editorials, and cultural food writing. My work sits at the intersection of community, memory, and culinary heritage with a particular focus on regional and diaspora cuisines, craft spirits, the slow-travel movement in India and the representation of it beyond. I'm drawn to the stories that live just beneath the surface of a place: the indigenous ingredient that never made it onto a fine-dining menu, the community dish that encodes a hundred years of migration, or the distillery run by a family that has been doing things the same way for four generations.<br><br>I hold a postgraduate degree in Public Relations, which shaped how I think about narrative, audience, and the ethics of representation, questions I return to constantly in my work. Who gets to tell a story? Who has been left out of it? What does it mean to write about a cuisine or a culture that isn't entirely your own, and what does it mean to write about one that is?<br><br>My reporting is grounded in access and specificity. I write from the inside of the cultures and communities I cover, not from a remove. That means primary research, original interviews, and digging deep into the sources. It also means being honest about my own position within the stories I tell whether it is as an insider, as an outsider, or often as both at once.<br><br>Beyond writing, I sit on the jury for some of India's and the world's most respected food and hospitality awards: the Condé Nast Traveller Top Restaurant Awards, 30 Best Bars, The World's 50 Best Bars, the Tatler Best Awards, and the NDTV Food Awards. These roles are not incidental to my work but they are in tandem with it. They require the same rigour, the same resistance to hype, and the same commitment to recognising work that is genuinely good rather than merely well-publicised. They have also kept me closely connected to the industry I write about, in ways that keep my reporting grounded and current.<br><br>I regularly moderate and participate in panels at food, travel, and culture festivals and events across the country, conversations about where Indian food is going, what we owe to culinary tradition, and what it means to build a hospitality culture that is both globally fluent and locally rooted.<br><br>In 2023, I founded WE, a private members' club for women in Goa. What began as a personal response to relocation (I had moved from Bombay and missed the close, sustaining friendships of a city I'd lived in for years) has grown into a community of over 65 women built around mutual support, shared growth, and the belief that belonging is something you have to actively build. WE reflects the same values that drive my writing: curiosity, care, and a genuine investment in the people and places I'm part of.<br><br>I write because I believe that food and travel writing, at its best, is not lifestyle content. It is cultural documentation. It is a way of saying that this place existed, these people made something extraordinary here, and it deserves to be remembered with precision and with feeling. That is the standard I hold myself to—whether I'm writing about a Bohra winter dish passed down through my grandmother's kitchen, a feni distiller on the outskirts of a Goan village, or a thali that has been quietly evolving for a century without anyone bothering to write it down.<br><br>The long way around, it turns out, was the right way.

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