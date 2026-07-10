How Panruti's GI-tagged jackfruit has travelled from farms to gourmet tables

Haridoss believes jackfruit has been part of the Panruti landscape for well over a millennium. He is unconvinced that Ramasamy’s tree is only 250 years old. In his view, it’s likely double that. In Panruti, the age of a jackfruit tree depends on solving the riddle: How many humans does it take to hug the trunk? Haridoss uses the hug-metric to assess that the Aayiramkachi would require at least four people. “I’ve examined the tree,” Haridoss says. “Based on its girth and the conditions of its central core, it’s definitely older. The trunk is hollow because of age and weathering. That tells me that it has been standing here for a very long time,” he says. His estimate is corroborated by Tamil Sangam poetry from 2,000 years ago. In the Kurunthokai 18, the huge ripening jackfruit is compared to a great love: