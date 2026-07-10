How Panruti's GI-tagged jackfruit has travelled from farms to gourmet tables

Panruti is about 4 hours by road from Chennai. While Tripura and Kerala are better known for their scale of production, Panruti is one of the few places in India where jackfruit is cultivated as a commercial monocrop. It’s also the only place in the country where jackfruit is available 365 days a year. Here, giant jackfruits dangle from almost every tree, and the sweet aroma of ripe palapazham, as the jackfruit is known in Tamil, fills the air.