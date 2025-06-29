What parenthood brings to hospitality
Parenthood and hospitality are both demanding, high-stakes scenarios, and their paths often intersect. How are India’s young chefs and restaurateurs dealing with this challenge?
At Masque restaurant’s eighth anniversary celebrations in Mumbai, the service team had a new member helping out. Eight-year-old Aaryaveer Dugar, the youngest of owners Aditi and Aditya Dugar’s three children, was assisting a Masque chef in preparing jamun cheesecake kakigoris (Japanese shaved ice dessert) and doing a great job of convincing guests to try them out. It’s safe to say that Aaryaveer’s station did brisk business that evening. Later, when I asked Aditi if her youngest had any dreams of joining the industry, she said, “It’s not like I’m looking to raise future restaurateurs, but I do believe it’s nice for the kids to be in rooms where they learn how a business is run and the kind of hard work that goes in every day."