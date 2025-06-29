What parenthood brings to hospitality

Chef Vinesh Johny echoes a similar sentiment. “Much of parenthood is about accepting and adapting. You may plan everything out perfectly, but things will never go as planned. As a chef and especially a baker, this is a very difficult idea to grasp." Vinesh tells me about how he’s achieved a certain “zen-like" quality when dealing with disasters. He narrates an incident about when he and wife-partner Joonie Tan had to scramble to find another location for their Malaysian eatery Kopitiam Lah in Bengaluru, when a neighbour complained about a restaurant moving into the location they had locked, paid for and designed. “On the first day of construction, we were told we couldn’t go ahead. We were three months away from opening. An older version of me would’ve been riddled with anxiety. But having Zev has taught me how to quickly adapt to tough situations."