Partition food memories that travelled
SummaryThe Partition of India led to one of the biggest human migrations in history. Food became a means to hold on to some part of a home that once was. Five people recall food memories that have grown stronger with time
Food is one of the greatest markers of memory—often a single dish encapsulates centuries of sociocultural history, familial recipes and tastes of childhood. As people migrate, their culinary legacies move with them, acquiring new forms along the way. The resulting dishes become a mix of the old and the new—a part of the home left behind and a part of the new land that a community has been forced to move to.
Noted academic and food historian Pushpesh Pant says these food memories become even stronger when communities have been dislocated in a violent manner—be it due to exile, war, famine, floods or forced migration. “The East India Company recruited workers from western Bihar to work on sugar plantations in the Caribbean, 1833 onwards. The labour that was forced to go there wanted to retain some of parts of their food habits. So, you will find Bihari dal poori in Mauritius, but one which is very different from the original, and which is rooted in East Africa," he says.
These kinds of culinary adaptations became more marked just after the partition of India in 1947—an unprecedented migration of people in history. In May 2020, The Partition Museum, Amritsar, spent a week highlighting food memories related to this. On its Facebook page, the museum wrote: “With the influx of refugees came new food traditions, flavours and techniques. A central example of this phenomenon was Delhi, whose Shahjahanabad-influenced Mughlai cuisine was replaced with the bolder flavours, gravies, and Tandoor from West Punjab… The influx of refugees also introduced a Dhaba culture in the subcontinent with many refugees setting up food establishments for survival."