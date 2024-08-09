Partition food memories that travelled

Some communities held on to their culinary traditions even in the new land—they didn’t want to miss out on what was dear to them. “In Bengal, refugees who migrated from the then East Pakistan, brought along their own style of cooking and ingredients. Soon, the markets of West Bengal started stocking items that were never seen before. In recent years, we have seen an introduction of East-Bengali dishes such as Dhakai pulao, Sylheti dry fish, and Chittagong meat curry to the Bengali cuisine menu," states the 2020 post by the Partition Museum. In fact, this event led to the famous hilsa rivalry, with those who came in from East Bengal claiming that the Padma hilsa was better. “If you look at it, it is the same fish swimming up the channel. But it symbolises the dish of memory, which was suddenly snatched away. Communities heal over time and food plays a huge role in that," says Dalal.By Avantika Bhuyan