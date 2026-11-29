What’s tougher than putting together the food for a house party? Coming up with a cocktail menu, especially when you want to do it all by yourself.
Drinks don’t need to be an afterthought. A little planning, a few interesting combinations and some smart shortcuts borrowed from the professionals can make all the difference.
Bartender Avinash Kapoli of the Bengaluru bar Soka agrees. He has a team of mixologists for house parties and has noticed drinks going beyond whisky sours in home gatherings too.
Let’s find out how to get you started.
LESS THEATRE, MORE FLAVOUR
After elaborate presentations, foams, smoke, clarification and technique-heavy preparations, there is a shift towards cleaner, flavour-led cocktails. Experimentation is around, but there seems to be less appetite for complexity for the sake of it.
Vikram Achanta, founder of the award platform 30BestBars, calls it a move towards minimalism. “Some bars are returning to simpler menus and cleaner cocktails.”
Jeet Rana, co-founder of the Delhi bar Barbet & Pals, echoes this shift. “Excessive garnishes, too many ingredients and elaborate presentation can sometimes take away from the actual drink”.
The takeaway: Start with a classic like a gin and tonic, a whisky sour or a rum and lime, and focus on getting the proportions right. A good spirit, the right balance of citrus and sweetness, will often do more than excessive garnishing.
REGIONAL ACCENTS
Imagine curd rice in a cocktail glass. At Hyderabad’s Bar Stormy, Southern Storm reimagines this familiar comfort food as a cocktail. Made with vodka, toasted rice and mustard leaves, it’s become a best-seller.
It’s part of a larger shift towards regional accents, moving well beyond the usual chilli, cardamom and turmeric. Minakshi Singh, CEO of Bar Stormy, sees this as an extension of the way chefs are bringing regional flavours into their menus. Their travels have found a place on The Brook’s menu in Gurugram, including Mung Mung, a whisky-based highball featuring Naga sumac.
Gagan Sharma, director, Indulge India, who recently curated the drinks programme at Jhol, the newly-opened Delhi outpost of chef Hari Nayak’s Michelin Guide-recognized restaurant, uses Bhavnagri chillies instead of jalapeños in his picante-style cocktail—Bhavnagar.
Barbet & Pals’ latest menu, Nest, draws on regional pantry staples such as Bengali jolpai achaar, Gujarati chhundo, and Pahadi raita.
At Kolkata’s Nutcase Etc, kokum, mustard oil, Bandel cheese, and different varieties of jaggery such as Goan black jaggery, or akher gur (cane jaggery) feature across the cocktail menu.
The takeaway: Experiment with one Indian ingredient at a time. Try kokum syrup in a gin and soda, or gondhoraj lime in place of regular lime for a distinctly Bengali twist. You could also infuse a simple sugar syrup with fresh ginger and curry leaves, strain and then use it with gin, soda and lime for a refreshing highball. Small additions can give familiar drinks a regional character.
THE HIGHBALL IS BACK
The growing appetite for sleek, lighter drinks has brought the highball back into the spotlight.
“Guests are drinking more mindfully and highballs tend to be low on ABV. A highball suits rich food and long dinners well,” says Rituparna Banerjee, founder of Kolkata’s Nutcase Etc. Singh points out that the highball’s appeal is as much about the occasion as the drink itself. It works particularly well for relaxed evenings and daytime drinking, making it a natural fit for home parties.
The takeaway: Put one highball on your party menu. Whisky and soda with orange, gin and soda with cucumber, or rum with ginger ale and lime are easy options. A good spirit, a mixer, plenty of ice and a simple garnish are all you need.
SAVOURY IS HAVING A MOMENT
Miso, koji, cheese, pickle brine and fermented ingredients are finding their way into cocktail menus, moving beyond the familiar sweet, sour and spicy profiles.
“Hosts don’t want us to make simple, fruit-forward cocktails. The preference for flavours has shifted toward umami notes,” says Kapoli
Rana sees plenty of inspiration for creating savoury drinks for his bars. “Our food culture has an incredible understanding of balancing sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy and savoury flavours”.
The takeaway: You don’t have to start with miso or koji to experiment with savoury flavours. Add a dash of pickle brine to a martini, or use a little rosemary and black pepper in a vodka or gin-based drink. Start with a subtle savoury note and let it complement, rather than overpower, the drink.
PREPPING FOR THE PARTY
Serving what’s trending is one thing, but how do we do that without spending the entire evening behind the bar? This is where batching, a common practice in professional bars, comes in. It involves preparing a cocktail, or its base, in larger quantities ahead of time. It’s one of the easiest things to borrow from a professional bar, according to Achanta.
So when guests arrive, all you need to do is pour, add ice or a mixer , garnish and serve. But don’t do away with the finishing touches. “A garnish, a citrus peel or simply pouring the drink over a large ice cube can make the experience feel more considered,” adds Achanta.
While professional bars may be where many of these ideas take shape, there’s no reason why they can’t find their way into our home bars this season.
Pro tips that make a difference
BUILD A VERSATILE BAR
Jeet Rana recommends starting with a few essentials rather than stocking up on everything.
Spirits: Rum, gin, vodka, tequila and whisky.
Mixers and modifiers: Vermouth, Campari, bitters, plain and flavoured sodas.
MAKE YOUR OWN MIXERS
Vikram Achanta suggests making your own fruit or spice syrups to create multiple drink options. A jigger, shaker and strainer are all you will need.
WORK AHEAD OF TIME
Minakshi Singh recommends pre-batching drinks. Estimate how many you’ll need, prepare them in advance and keep them chilled.
DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE ICE
“Big blocks of ice melt slowly and in turn dilute your cocktail slowly, and your drink tastes better for a longer duration,” says Rituparna Banerjee.
GET THE TEMPERATURE RIGHT
Since temperature is within the host’s control, Gagan Sharma recommends keeping your drinks properly chilled in advance.
Recipes from the bar
Mung Mung (Trend: Refreshing highball)
Recipe from The Brook, Gurugram
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Fresh plum
Method: Built in glass
Ingredients
60 ml whisky
40 ml Naga sumac syrup
15 ml lime acid
Soda to top up
Method
- Add the whisky, Naga sumac syrup and lime acid to a highball glass
- Add ice and top up with soda.
- Gently stir to combine.
- Garnish with fresh plum.
Prep ahead
Naga sumac syrup
Ingredients
20 gms sumac (preferably sourced from Nagaland)
20 gms sugar
20 ml water
Ratio: 1:1:1 (sumac : sugar : water)
Method
- Combine the sumac, sugar and water in a saucepan.
- Heat gently, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Do not boil.
- Remove from heat and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.
- Strain through a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth.
- Allow to cool, then transfer to a clean, airtight bottle. Label, date and refrigerate.