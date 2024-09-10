Why ‘payasam’ is God’s own confection
SummarySplicing sugar with spice to double the magic, ‘payasam’ stands apart for its rich diversity and subtle nuances
Anything labelled as dessert has my immediate and undivided attention. But payasam intrigues me no end. From the milky, approachable flavors of semiya payasam to the earthy, dense notes of parippu (lentil) payasam, the confection spans a plethora of vastly different forms under the same moniker.
Centuries in the making, the confection has a hallowed history. Food historian K T Achaya points out in the book The Illustrated Foods of India A-Z that the first mention of payasam pops up in the Buddhist-Jain canonical literature in c. 400 BCE. King Nala’s Pakadarpanam a book on cuisine from antiquity, devotes an entire chapter titled Pāyasa prakāra nirūpaṇam to the ambrosial treat and details varieties like garlic payasa and wheat payasa.