Why ‘payasam’ is God’s own confection

Kerala’s pradhamans are a revelation for their lusciousness and unmatched depth of flavour. A sub-genre of payasam, they are made from coconut milk and jaggery (as opposed to milk and sugar) and double boiled. Many feature fruits such as jackfruit and plantains. One of the loveliest renditions I had was at chef Regi Mathew’s celebrated Malayali restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai on Onam last year. “The word pradhaman or prathaman means number one, and aptly so. Pradhaman is the king of payasams. It is sweeter and richer and served last on a sadya so as not to mask the flavour of milder desserts that come before it," Mathew revealed.