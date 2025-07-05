Get creative with peach, and give it a savoury spin

I landed from a cold and cosy Bengaluru straight into an East Coast heatwave in New York and Boston a couple of weeks ago. One thing that kept me going were my newly bought sneakers in New York City and the thought of spending time in my cousin Ramya’s home in North Carolina on the next leg of our trip. This too was going to be in the middle of a hot Southern summer, but it held the promise of being with family, home-cooked meals and a seasonal fruit bounty that Ramya had been tempting me with, on our chats leading up to my travel.