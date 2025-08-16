Go nuts with pecans beyond pies and brownies

But are pecans truly “cheap" in the US? Climate change and global exports mean that even the locally grown nuts are no longer super-affordable. I read this interesting piece on how pecan has become way too expensive for their own Thanksgiving pecan pie. Historian James McWilliams recounts in The Pecan: A History of America’s Native Nut (2013), it took just one tasting at a Paris trade show in 2006 for a group of curious Chinese buyers to set off a chain reaction. Within a few years, China went from having no word for “pecan" to importing a quarter of the US crop. Brined, roasted, and marketed as an antioxidant-packed luxury snack, they went from unheard of to being available in local gas stations. Add to that Texas droughts, late frosts and the fact that bakers prize only the freshest, prettiest halves for pies, and you have the perfect recipe for expensive pecan pie.