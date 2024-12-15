How to plan the perfect serve for a house party

In bartending lexicon, the perfect serve is the ultimate cocktail experience. It has multiple parameters, including ingredients, temperature, glassware, ice, technique, ambience and flawless service. This experience can be recreated at home just like a bartender—by being mindful.

Let’s consider the classic Old Fashioned. A perfect serve would be in a rocks glass at the temperature of 7-10 degrees Celsius. The glass would be chilled or pre-chilled with some ice water. Large ice cubes minimise dilution while continuing to keep the drink cold, and the cocktail would be stirred with ice to chill it adequately. While garnishes can be both, in or beside a drink, for the Old Fashioned, an orange peel in the glass would allow for a more integrated flavour profile. Neil Alexander, beverage consultant at the Bengaluru brewery Windmills explains that adding a fresh orange peel to the drink elevates the flavour, with a burst of citrus to complement the whisky and bitters. Without this, the initial citrus aroma fades quickly, leaving only the whisky and bitters as the unsavoury dominant flavours after a few sips.

Breaking down the various elements of a perfect serve, Alexander highlights technique. “Knowing that you should shake, not stir cocktails which have juices or creams in them and vice versa for the spirit-forward drinks; pouring gently over the back of a spoon to maintain distinct layers; balancing flavours are all crucial to a great cocktail experience," he explains.

Alexander suggests working with standardised recipes to create consistent cocktails. Maintaining clear recipe cards for each cocktail, outlining ingredients, measurements, and procedures helps. For exact measurements, use jiggers or measuring tools. Use the same tools (shakers, strainers, muddlers) to maintain consistency in the technique. Additionally, to achieve consistency, pre-batching is a nifty technique of preparing a large quantity in advance and refrigerating in airtight containers. He also stresses on the importance of the right glassware.

Magandeep Singh, a Delhi-based spirits columnist and Lucaris brand influencer, agrees. “A Martini is traditionally served in a Martini glass because its design delivers the drink to the sides of the palate, enhancing its acidity and crispness. However, the classic Martini glass isn’t ideal for maintaining temperature, which is crucial for enjoying the drink at its best. Nick & Nora glasses are better alternatives, with their narrower and sleeker shape aiding in temperature retention and keeping the drink colder for longer."

Ice is another important element in the creation of a perfect serve. “To create bar-worthy ice at home, use filtered water," says Vikram Achanta, co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia. “Boil, allow it to cool and freeze it. This minimises cloudiness and reduces air bubbles and impurities. For crystal-clear ice blocks, freeze the water slowly in a small, insulated cooler placed in your freezer. Use silicone moulds to make large cubes or spheres. Store your ice in sealed bags to prevent the absorption of unwanted freezer odours".

And then there are the more fluid rules of the ambience. The right décor, comfortable seating, the appropriate music, lighting, can all come together to achieve the perfect serve. It’s a good thing that these tenets can be customised when entertaining at home, and if you are stepping out, there are no dearth of places to suit the mood you are in.

Old Fashioned pre-batch

Recipe by Neil Alexander



12 portions

Ingredients

700ml bourbon or rye whiskey

12 sugar cubes (or three-fourth cup simple syrup)

18 dashes Angostura bitters

12 orange twists (for garnish)

100ml cold water

Ice

Method

1. In a large pitcher, muddle the sugar cubes and bitters together. Add a splash of water to dissolve the sugar.

2. Pour in the whiskey and stir well.

3. Refrigerate for a few hours, fill 12 glasses with ice, then pour the mixture evenly over the ice. Divide the pour equally among all guests.

4. Add an orange twist to each glass and serve

Ruth Dsouza Prabhu is a features journalist based in Bengaluru.