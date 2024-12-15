How to plan the perfect serve for a house party
SummaryThis party season, learn to make a great cocktail and serve it with finesse like a bartender
In bartending lexicon, the perfect serve is the ultimate cocktail experience. It has multiple parameters, including ingredients, temperature, glassware, ice, technique, ambience and flawless service. This experience can be recreated at home just like a bartender—by being mindful.
Let’s consider the classic Old Fashioned. A perfect serve would be in a rocks glass at the temperature of 7-10 degrees Celsius. The glass would be chilled or pre-chilled with some ice water. Large ice cubes minimise dilution while continuing to keep the drink cold, and the cocktail would be stirred with ice to chill it adequately. While garnishes can be both, in or beside a drink, for the Old Fashioned, an orange peel in the glass would allow for a more integrated flavour profile. Neil Alexander, beverage consultant at the Bengaluru brewery Windmills explains that adding a fresh orange peel to the drink elevates the flavour, with a burst of citrus to complement the whisky and bitters. Without this, the initial citrus aroma fades quickly, leaving only the whisky and bitters as the unsavoury dominant flavours after a few sips.