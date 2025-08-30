A dough ball to survive it all

Phey-marr is both a morning snack that mothers make for their kids, often replacing whey protein with warm butter tea, and food carried by farmers when they are working in the fields. They make a large ball of dough, wrap it in a cloth and carry it close to their bellies. “Phey-marr keeps the stomach warm and stomach keeps phey-marr warm," says Wangchok Namgail, the director of sustainability and community outreach at the Stone Hedge Group. Phey-marr has everything required to comfort the body in the harsh Ladakhi climate. Barley that provides carbohydrates and fibre and is a staple in the region, butter for warmth, and churpay and butter milk for protein. Adding some sugar turns it into a sweet dish.