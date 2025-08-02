What to eat in a 19th century food market in Philadelphia

“The market was established in 1893 under the Reading Railroad terminal, and soon became a hub where farmers, butchers, and bakers sold their wares to the fast-growing industrial city," says Louisa Hernandez, at Old City Coffee where I choose a flat white and a batch of small batch, roasted on-site coffee to take home. “Today, this is one of the oldest, continuously operating and diverse public markets in the US. You’ll not see such variety anywhere else," she tells me.