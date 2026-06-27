How to make plant-based protein work for you

One of the biggest nutrition myths in India is this: if the plate is full, the body must be nourished. But that is not always true.
One of the biggest nutrition myths in India is this: if the plate is full, the body must be nourished. But that is not always true.
Many Indians are eating enough calories and still falling short on protein, not always because they are eating too little, but because the quality, timing, diversity and utilization of protein in the meal plans are often poor. The National Institute of Nutrition’s report, What India Eats found that the probability of protein inadequacy ranged from 36% in rural to 44% in urban populations, and even where protein intake appeared adequate in quantity, protein quality was poor across regions.
Many Indians are eating enough calories and still falling short on protein, not always because they are eating too little, but because the quality, timing, diversity and utilization of protein in the meal plans are often poor. The National Institute of Nutrition’s report, What India Eats found that the probability of protein inadequacy ranged from 36% in rural to 44% in urban populations, and even where protein intake appeared adequate in quantity, protein quality was poor across regions.
This is where the conversation needs deeper understanding. Protein deficiency is not only about starvation or visible malnutrition. It can show up through poor recovery, low muscle strength, low satiety, frequent cravings, fatigue, hair fall, reduced immunity, slower healing, and in older adults, increased risk of sarcopenia or age-related muscle loss.
Protein is not a body-building nutrient. It is a structural nutrient. It supports muscles, enzymes, hormones, immunity, repair and resilience. Reviews on healthy aging also suggest that for many older adults, the bare minimum protein recommendation may not be enough to optimally preserve muscle mass and function.
BUILDING THE THALI
The Indian problem is not just low intake. It is also how the average plate is built. A lot of meals remain heavily cereal-based. Rice, roti, poha, upma, biscuits, toast, namkeen, packaged snacks and tea-based breakfasts can fill the stomach, but they do not always give the body enough high-quality protein.
A 2025 dietary profiles study published in Nature Medicine reported that overall protein intake in India was low at 12% of total energy intake with most protein coming from plant sources. Plant-based meals can be deeply nourishing. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health also notes that if we eat a wide variety of plant foods, the overall amino acid mix can be very good. But variety is the key word.
In many Indian households, protein is either too little, too repetitive, or too unevenly distributed across the day. Breakfast is often weak in protein. Lunch may be carb-heavy. Dinner may contain the main protein source, but by then the entire day has been poorly structured.
Research suggests that spreading protein evenly across meals, with roughly 25–30 grams per meal for many adults, may support muscle protein synthesis better than loading it all into one meal.
Then comes the issue of digestibility. Different protein groups are not used by the body in the same way. This does not mean plant proteins are inferior in a simplistic sense. It means digestibility, amino acid profile, cooking methods, and food combinations matter. Some plant proteins can have lower digestibility and bioavailability than animal proteins, although soaking, sprouting, fermenting, and proper cooking can improve how well the body uses them.
It is not enough to count grams. We must also ask: what kind of protein is on the plate, how often is it being eaten, what is it being paired with, and does the person’s digestion and lifestyle support proper utilization?
PLAN THE DAY
The answer is not to shame the vegetarian lifestyle nor to push supplements blindly. It is to build the plate more intelligently. That can mean starting the day with a real protein source instead of just carbs, adding dal, A2 curd, A2 paneer, free-range eggs, soy, mercury-free fish, hormone-free chicken, sprouts, soaked nuts or seeds more intentionally depending on preference, and making sure each meal carries some protein instead of leaving all of it for dinner.
It also means paying attention to gut health, meal timing, sleep, and stress, because a stressed, inflamed, poorly rested body does not digest or utilize food as efficiently as it should.
Many Indians are not underfed. They are under-supported in quality. That is an important difference. Protein is not a trend. It is a daily need. When we get it right, consistently and intelligently, we do not just support muscle. We support energy, satiety, recovery, healthy aging, and the body’s ability to function well over time.
Luke Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert based in Mumbai.