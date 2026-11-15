Samar Halarnkar: The return of my mother’s silver pomfret

My mother had got four pomfret for ₹1,400 per kg: 250 gm each. They didn’t look bad to me, but she was mournful, waxing eloquent about the days of a jodi, a pair—as pomfrets are still sold in Mumbai—that fed her entire family of six. That means each must have weighed close to a kilo. As I ate, I was thunderstruck. I have written in these columns about cooking with a variety of fish that were never familiar growing up: red snapper, mahi mahi, trevally and others. But when I took the first bite of my mother’s Diwali-special pomfret stuffed with a trademark green masala that I had almost forgotten, I knew there was really no alternative to saranga raja, or king pomfret.