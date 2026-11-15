Samar Halarnkar: The return of my mother’s silver pomfret

It all started on Diwali when my mother said she had a special festive treat. I was suspicious. I don’t like sweets, but I should not have doubted her. She has just turned 90, and while she’s certainly slowed down and is eating less than ever, she likes food, family and fun (in that order, I suspect).
What came to the lunch table were two pomfrets, a sliver of green stuffing peeking out from the scored skin. They were fat and glistened, as if they had been sprinkled with stardust. You’ll forgive the prose, but this is what the white or silver (as it is also called) pomfret does to the coastal person. It wasn’t helped by the fact that it seemed like forever since I had eaten a white pomfret—a lodestar of our dining table growing up but increasingly scarce because of overfishing and, consequently, astronomical prices.
My mother had got four pomfret for ₹1,400 per kg: 250 gm each. They didn’t look bad to me, but she was mournful, waxing eloquent about the days of a jodi, a pair—as pomfrets are still sold in Mumbai—that fed her entire family of six. That means each must have weighed close to a kilo. As I ate, I was thunderstruck. I have written in these columns about cooking with a variety of fish that were never familiar growing up: red snapper, mahi mahi, trevally and others. But when I took the first bite of my mother’s Diwali-special pomfret stuffed with a trademark green masala that I had almost forgotten, I knew there was really no alternative to saranga raja, or king pomfret.
It isn’t just that the white pomfret is flaky, delicate and moist. It is also ingrained with my family’s eating habits and the ancient fishing traditions of the Konkan coast, whence we emerged. The pomfret is celebrated at the table, in family conversation, in drama and in song, especially in Koli geete or folk songs of the fisherfolk.
There’s a popular dance track called the Papletwali, a version with drums, trumpets and trombones indicating its Christian East Indian origins. “Oh you pomfret wali, will you be my bride,” it goes, the vendor’s beauty playfully conflated with her pomfret and prospects. Another goes, “Majha paplet nay ra barka (My pomfret is not small),” a fisherman’s boast of species and size. A recurring trope in Konkan dramatic tradition is the choice of fish served to a character, a narrative shorthand for social status—that fish, of course, is the white pomfret.
There is a black pomfret as well, which I usually preferred in my early years as a reporter because it was cheaper and its pieces tended to be larger, but my mother was, and is, a white pomfret purist, and after that Diwali lunch I was reminded why.
The green-masala-stuffed white pomfret that my mother served had been adapted to modern times and healthy eating. It was air fried, not pan fried, though I really could not tell. It appeared almost steamed but firmer. My mother is hard on herself for forgetting, and while it is true she often forgets things that happened recently (not very different from me), her long-term memory is amazing. When I asked about the Diwali pomfret’s provenance, she dredged up a tale of the diverse Bombay neighbourhood of Nagpada of her childhood in the 1940s and 1950s.