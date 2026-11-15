Samar Halarnkar: The return of my mother’s silver pomfret

What came to the lunch table were two pomfrets, a sliver of green stuffing peeking out from the scored skin. They were fat and glistened, as if they had been sprinkled with stardust. You’ll forgive the prose, but this is what the white or silver (as it is also called) pomfret does to the coastal person. It wasn’t helped by the fact that it seemed like forever since I had eaten a white pomfret—a lodestar of our dining table growing up but increasingly scarce because of overfishing and, consequently, astronomical prices.