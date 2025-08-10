Wrapped in rice, this delicate Andhra sweet is a festive delight

Andhra Pradesh grows many rice varieties, of which the Jaya rice is used to make pootharekulu. But how this rice transforms into sheets that encase the sweet is the real work of art. In Atreyapuram, my guide brings me to a shed where Varalakshmi is hunched beside an upturned pot with a plate of thin rice batter in front of her. “The rice is soaked for about an hour then pounded into a watery slurry. The seasoned clay pot is heated from below with dried twigs or fronds of coconut trees," explains my guide. I watch fascinated as Varalakshmi dips a thin cloth in the rice batter and slaps it on to the pot, all in one fluid motion. The batter forms a sheet-like layer on the pot, and in less than a minute, it turns into a crisp, paper-thin sheet that she deftly removes and places in the growing pile on hand.