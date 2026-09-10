Pop-ups, chef tables and new menus to sign up for in September

This cross-city collaboration intends to put a spotlight on some unique bakes. Mysuru's beloved SAPA bakery is travelling to Padaria Prazeres in Goa this month for a pop-up that will showcase creations inspired by founder Dina Weber's German heritage, and local tastes and flavours of what she now calls home. There's a Kokum and Coconut Custard Doughnut, Himbeer Sahne Torte (Raspberry Cream Torte), Paris Brest and Mysore Pak Cruffin to name a few. While chef Ralph Prazeres will take his signature bakes, both sweet and savoury, with some surprise twists. The menu will feature Pastel de Nata, Serradura Berliner, Bebinca Éclair, and Prawn Pies and Goan Sausage & Cheddar Danish among others.

When: SAPA in Goa 12-13 September; Padaria Prazeres in Mysuru 26-27 September.

Where: SAPA Bakery, 3037, 1st Main Rd, Gokulam 1st Stage, Gokulam, Mysuru; Padaria Prazeres, Celeste Plaza, Ground floor, opposite Models Celebrity, Caranzalem, Panaji.

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'Pavsala' at Luv.

Chef Akash Deshpande, who co-runs the casual restaurant Luv in Mumbai, enjoys experimenting with the food of his home state Maharashtra. His version of the culinary culture of the region is a bold melange of flavours and memories shaped by his mother's cooking and the changing seasons. ‘Pavsala’ or monsoon (in Marathi) is aimed to introduce diners to the unique ingredients, dishes and cooking techniques common during this time of the year through a playful menu. Deshpande is plating a six-course dinner by taking inspiration from rainy day vegetables such as arbi (taro root), kantola (teasel gourd) and alu (colocasia leaves), kokum (mangosteen) and karvand (currants) in contemporary forms and expressions, interspersed with a hearty Malvani-style crab curry, and pandhara rassa, Kolhapur's legendary chicken curry cooked in a silken, white broth.

When: Every Wednesday.

Where: 14-16, Sterling Apts, Sundervan Complex Road Shashtri Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai.

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Indica.

Azmat Ali Mir, the founder of Sarposh in Bengaluru, is bringing the food of her Kashmiri heritage through a pop-up in Delhi. The menu will take diners through the streets of Srinagar, into the neighbourhood bakeries or kandur wan, the many home kitchens where recipes have stood the test of time, and the celebratory feast or wazwan. Sample Nadru Monjeh, lotus stem spiced and fried to a crisp; tabak maaz or slow-cooked lamb ribs, minced lamb koftas, rogan josh, haakh, the beloved tender leafy greens from the Valley; and a buttery fudge dessert infused with saffron, cardamom and almonds to end the meal.

When: 26-27 September.

Where: indicā, Kh. 620, Zero Number Road, District, near Warehouse, Ghitorni, New Delhi.

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Seabuckthorn berries in Ladakh.

Ladakh's rugged landscape often inspires chefs to embark on culinary explorations through menus that preserve the region's foodways. This month, chef Rahul Sharma of Nila, Bengaluru's intimate tasting menu restaurant, is collaborating with Ladakhi chef Nilza Wamgmo of Alchi Kitchen for a special pop-up. The 12-course menu will introduce diners to Wangmo's careful preservation of Ladakh's culinary heritage and Sharma's contemporary takes on the region's unique produce. Expect ingredients such as churpi, seabuckthorn berries, rare apricots and tsampa to understand the cultural relevance of everyday Ladakhi meals.

When: 26-27 September.

Where: 1/2, Cambridge Rd, near RANKA COURT, opposite Nilgiris, Halasuru, Ulsoor, Jogupalya, Bengaluru.

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Shahi tukda.

From the royal kitchens of the Nawabs to the bustling street-side stalls, Bhopal boasts of a food culture shaped by centuries of Muslim rule and an equally interesting cuisine shaped by seasons, local produce and tribal influences. Now a pop-up in Mumbai will trace the city's culinary landscape through dishes such as Gosht Korma and Keema, Seekh and Shami Kebabs, and regional staples including Sulemani Paratha, Mutton Biryani, Dal Bafla and Bhopali Aloo. Mawa Jalebi and Shahi Tukda bring the meal to a close, drawing on the familiar flavours and nostalgia of the city’s traditional kitchens.

When: Until 12 September

Where: Barqat, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Mumbai.

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