Are pop-ups the new secret sauce for five-star hotels to bring diners back?

Much of Elemental’s investment goes into travelling to different countries, to eat at award-winning restaurants and bars, primarily to identify chefs/bartenders for collaborations. “The more we travel, people get more comfortable and open to do business. Right now, Asia and Europe are the two markets considering the growing number of Indian travellers heading to these destinations," says Chakraborty. When he lived in Colombo sometime around 2017, he met the ace mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana (popularly known as Mr Lyan), who now helms the award-winning bar Lyaness in London. The encounter sparked a friendship, and this July, he brought him down for a takeover at the Four Seasons Hotel in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. “I was fascinated by his approach to ‘no perishables’, which meant no ice or no fresh fruits. I thought it was unique and something Indian bars could learn from. The value is also more for the team that gets to experience what the visiting chef/mixologist brings to the table," he says.