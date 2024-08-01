Pop-ups and new menus to explore this weekend

A new launch in AmritsarAmritsar’s street food is legendary, and now the contemporary dining space has a handful of new openings. One such restaurant is the modern pan-Asian place, Shiso. It has an expansive menu with dishes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and more. There are kimchi baos, Thai roast chicken and a range of sushi. The cocktail menu celebrates the Asian theme with drinks like Japanese-style high ball. The drinks selection has an interesting addition with house-made fruit wines such as pineapple and apple cinnamon that are shaken and stirred with cocktails. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Why Ras Al Khaimah is your culinary passport to the Middle East A pop-up at one8 Commune Bangalore in BengaluruThis weekend, Bengaluru’s one8 Commune is launching a pop-up series, Commune Collective. In the first edition, it will showcase Mexican dishes with city-based chef Varun Pereira who was with the Olive hospitality group. The menu is inspired by Pereira’s recent visit to Mexico, and he will be manning a live taco station for an interactive experience. Also, there’s a DIY Nacho bar to engage guests. Make the most of the food by pairing it with picantes and palomas. The dessert was created in collaboration with Bengaluru’s famous Ulo Ice Cream. To match the Mexican theme, have a new sweet corn ice cream served in a crispy waffle taco, garnished with a choice of spicy chilli caramel popcorn or rich chocolate crumble.

A wine and cheese festival at Smoke House DeliThe all-day restaurant and café has a month-long festival celebrating wine and cheese across its outlets in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Dehradun and Bengaluru. Sangria is on the menu too with options like watermelon, orange and classic, among others. There is a fetching offer with a complementary cheese platter for four with a Sangria pitcher or wine bottle, and complementary cheese platter for two diners with two glasses of wine, Sangria or sparkling cocktail.