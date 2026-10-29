Asia's best bar comes to Bengaluru and pop-ups to try this weekend

Guangzhou to Bengaluru The Guangzhou-based speakeasy cocktail bar Hope & Sesame is known for its mixology innovations and deep respect for Cantonese culinary traditions. Located in a historic neighbourhood behind a hole in the wall snack joint, the bar launched in 2016 and draws on southern Chinese culture to curate its bar menus—think Guangzhou's herbal tea traditions, dried tangerine, bitter melon, the savoury and spicy shacha sauce to name a few. Earlier in July, it made history for being the first bar from mainland China to claim the no.1 spot on the Asia's 50 Best Bars list.

Advertisement

Hope & Sesame is heading to Bengaluru this weekend for a one-night takeover at ZLB23 along with bartenders Bastien Ciocca and Geumseong Liu, who will introduce the award-winning bar's standout approach to mixology keeping their Chinese culinary traditions at the heart of the drinking experience.

Where: ZLB23, The Leela Palace Bengaluru, 23, Airport Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru.

When: 31 October.

Also Read | 5 delicious condiments for festive gifting

Kari Apla X Earth Story Farms.

Advertisement

Bhorta, paturi and payesh If you've eaten your bombil fried to a crisp all your life, get prepared to try this version, which plays with its form and texture in a unique way. Bombay duck or lote maach (in Bengali) is commonly cooked in east Bengali homes, either fresh or dried, usually with generous amounts of onions and garlic, reduced to a spicy mash. Call it bhorta, jhuro or by any other name, the preparation rarely finds a mention in Bengali food conversations, let alone on restaurant menus.

Kari Apla, the coastal Indian restaurant in Mumbai, is bringing the dish along with a host of lesser-known family recipes as part of a week-long collaboration with the Kolkata-based artisanal food brand Earth Story Farms (ESF). The menu is thoughtfully curated and is a celebration of ingredients that grow on the ESF farms in Bengal, using techniques and traditions common in the region. Try the Kalimpong cheese chops, macher kochuri, chingri paturi, mutton kosha and a salad of mourola fish or anchovy tossed with kashundi, and nolen gurer payesh to round off the meal.

Advertisement

Where: Kari Apla, Shop no 5, Mangal Bhavna, Khar Pali Rd, Khar West, Mumbai.

When: 31 October to 8 November.

Contact: +91-8433706258

Also Read | The secret sauce of an award-winning bar

Meen varuval.

A taste of Pondicherry When the French arrived on the southern coast of Tamil Nadu, they brought with them their culture and cuisine, which eventually became a part of the local way of life. Over time, Franco-Tamil recipes have evolved and sustained Pondicherry kitchens by combining classic French cooking with Tamil ingredients such as coconut milk, curry leaves and chillies through techniques like pan searing and baking to name a few.

Advertisement

Experience a seven-course Franco-Tamil dining experience at Aiyl, a restaurant that specialises in the rare cuisine predominant in Catholic households in Pondicherry. Most of the dishes are prepared with coconut and prawns. It also has a touch of Vietnamese given the country's rich French colonial heritage. Start with thanni saru, a rice starch broth, salade russe, a combination of eggs, potatoes and vegetables tossed in a creamy dressing; meen varuval, where the day's catch is shallow fried with Tamil spices; farci, crusty bottle gourd stuffed with mutton mince; couscous served with chicken stew, prawn curry; and a dessert of steamed rice flour pudding finished with coconut milk and warm spices.

Where: Aiyl, 9 Rue Montorsier, Pondicherry.

When: 31 October.

Contact: +91-6384097272.

Advertisement