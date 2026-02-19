A modern Bengali supper club, a rice pop-up plus other meals to book in February

Imagine a Bengali meal complete with posto, bhorta and macher jhol. Seal the deal with a touch of nolen gur at the end, and you have a Bengali smiling cheek to cheek, longing for bhaat-ghoom (a post-lunch siesta). Now imagine the same meal reinterpreted through a fine dining lens, where the posto is served as canapes, the macher jhol appears as grilled fish with a chimichurri-ish topping spiked with kalo jeere or nigella seeds, and the dessert is a vanilla cake drizzled with nolen gur cream.

Toonika Guha is a self-taught chef, and started Toontooni's Table in Delhi NCR, in February last year. Her menus at heart highlight the essence of home-style Bengali cooking , but reimagined with fun and flair for the current times. Much of her inspiration, she says, comes from eating out at restaurants such as Sienna in Kolkata, and following the works of chefs reinterpreting regional cuisines. Guha is now bringing her modern Bengali dining experience featuring a whole lot of surprises, including peyaj posto bites and kucho chingri (tiny freshwater shrimps) skewers.

What: Posto, Panchphoron and PNPC.

When: 22 February (lunch & dinner).

Where: Indica, Kh. 620, Zero Number Road, District, near Warehouse, Ghitorni, New Delhi.

View full Image Prep for 'Bhatachi Pangat', Ground Up, Pune.

For the past few years, chef Gayatri Desai has been championing India's heirloom ingredients that are otherwise overlooked in the mainstream dining scene. Her curiosity for native rice has led her to curate tasting menus and workshops at her restaurant and fermentary Ground Up in Pune. “Bhatachi Pangat” (pangat is a traditional sit-down meal in Marathi) is her ode to the many expressions of indigenous rice through an 8-course menu featuring nine heritage varieties (some polished and semi-polished) such as tulsya, kaali gajra, black rock, kuruva, dongru and kolpi.

Desai draws inspiration from her encounters with farming communities in the Sahyadri region of Maharashtra, learning about the cultivation and preservation of heirloom grains prized for their nutritional value, taste, texture and aroma. The dining experience is in collaboration with OOO Farms, a social initiative that aims to restore indigenous seeds, and promote sustainable agriculture with an online retail shop.

What: Bhatachi Pangat

When: 27 February to 1 March

Where: Ground Up, Sneh Riviera Apartments, terrace floor, Rage Path, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune.

View full Image Tanisha Phanbuh from an earlier pop-up.

Through her platform, Tribal Gourmet, Tanisha Phanbuh brings the food of her home state Meghalaya to the capital and elsewhere in the form of pop-ups, collaborations and curated dining experiences. Many of her interpretations trace their origins to the beloved dishes of her childhood, reframed through memory and served with a creative twist. The self-taught chef in her earlier pop-ups has come up with the classic Khasi pork brain salad, locally known as doh khlieh as crostinis, and smoked pork and bamboo shoot dumplings encased in shiso (perilla) leaves.

This weekend, Phanbuh has curated some of the traditional dishes of Meghalaya featuring Pickled Mushrooms and Pumpkin for vegetarians and Cured Fish and Garo-style Chicken for non-vegetarians. Expect a palate cleanser of sohshang gola made with the indigenous wild fruit from the state.

What: From Meghalaya with love

When: 21 February

Where: Monkey Bar, Local Shopping Complex, 11, Vasant Kunj Rd, next to Mini Cooper Showroom, Pocket B-C, Sector C, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

